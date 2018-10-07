Chieftains brings in linguistics educator
Rome's Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will bring Professor Margaret Bender to Rome for a lecture on the history of the Cherokee syllabary and language on October 25 at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium on the Berry College campus.
Bender is an Associate Professor of Cultural/Linguistic Anthropology at Wake Forest University. She strongly believes the study of language is essential to the understanding of culture. Much of her work has focused around the Cherokee language and been based in North Carolina’s Eastern Cherokee community.
Professor Bender has worked with authors and artists to develop two new Cherokee language texts to be used in language immersion education. Her most recent publications include, “Shifting Linguistic Registers and the Nature of the Sacred in Cherokee and “Language Loss and Resilience in Cherokee Medicinal Texts.”
Her presentation is co-sponsored by the Department of Sociology/Anthropology and the Environmental Studies Program at Berry College as part of the Chieftains Lecture Series.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information about the event or the museum, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706- 291-9494.
McDonald's franchisee raising funds for breast cancer fight
Rome-based McDonald's franchisee Jim Aaron has posted pink breast cancer awareness ribbons inside the golden arches at both the Turner McCall and Martha Berry Boulevard stores that he owns in Rome this year.
Aaron also owns McDonald's in Summerville, LaFayette and Chickamauga as well as stores in Charleston, Decatur and Vonore, Tennessee.
Committed to making a difference in the communities he serves, Aaron is donating 10 percent of the receipts from the sale of large sizing of extra value meals to the American Cancer Society through the end of October.
The eight Aaron McDonald's also support Ronald McDonald children's charities through donation canisters inside each of his stores also with a donation from the purchase of children's Happy Meals.
Yanmar introduces new UTV
YANMAR America is adding the new diesel powered Brahma to its 2019 YANMAR BULL Series Utility Task Vehicle lineup along with a gas-powered Longhorn six-passenger UTV.
The Brahma is powered by YANMAR three-cylinder diesel engine and offers a new design and look for the BULL Series UTV family. The Brahma will be available in three different trim levels, beginning with the base canopy model with a hard-top roof, a semi-cab model, which offers partial enclosure with a front windshield as well as a premium full cabin model which offers weather sealed door channels an automotive like HVAC system that will keep occupants in a climate controlled environment.
Prototype models will be unveiled on October 16, 2018 at the Sunbelt Expo in Moultrie, GA and on October 17 at GIE Expo in Louisville, Kentucky. The new Brahma diesel is scheduled to arrive at YANMAR Dealers in early 2019.
Like last year, the Black Angus edition has limited build quantities and will only be available while supplies last. Model year 2019 gas powered UTVs will begin shipping to dealers in December.
YANMAR entered the off-road vehicle market 22 months ago with the BULL Series line of UTVs that included the gas-powered standard BULL and Longhorn Editions.
Meggitt to hold job fair in Rome
The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Rockmart's Meggitt Polymers and Composites to host a career fair Friday October 12 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, Rome, GA.
Pay for the position starts at $13.40 an hour with a $0.75 pay progression every six months until top pay is reached.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit employgeorgia.com to create an account, prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Best of Rome awards
The Best of Rome award winners will be recognized Thursday, November 8 during a reception at the Forum River Center.
The winners of the balloting done by readers of the Rome News-Tribune will actually be revealed in the Rome Life Magazine which will be published Sunday November 11.