Native Roman Stacy Brown will celebrate a huge homecoming Tuesday when she opens her own Chicken Salad Chick restaurant at 800 Martha Berry Boulevard.
As founder of the popular chain, Brown has put her own flair on the design of the new store which includes a courtyard
Ribbon cutting ceremonies are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. followed by a grand opening at 10.
Brown, the daughter of Tom and Cheryl Melton of Rome, will be on hand for the opening day festivities along with some of the family members and friends who inspired different versions of her chicken salad.
The first 100 guests will receive free Chicken Salad for a year. The line-up will begin at 6 a.m. on opening day. Anyone who shows up before 6 a.m. will not be eligible for the giveaway.
Other specials will be available throughout the week.
Regular restaurant hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.