The Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is will partner with Cherokee High School in North Carolina and Appalachian State University to bring students from the Gadugi Scholars Program for a corn planting ceremony at Chieftains at noon Saturday, May 11 on the museum campus.
Allen Bryant, an associate professor in the College of Education at Appalachian State, is seeking to enhance the knowledge of native Cherokee students with their historic background while at the same time providing an opportunity for the community to interact with the Cherokee youth.
Bryant facilitates a partnership with Cherokee Central Schools to encourage American Indian students on the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina to pursue the field of education, a significant need among the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
While in Georgia, the Gadugi Scholars will conduct a program titled, “But One Summer More: Remembrance and Resistance Selu Planting Ceremony” at Chieftains. The program is a reaction to a document circulated more than 180 years ago by General John E. Wool in March 1837 which told the Cherokee, “Your fate is decided. The President, as well as Congress have decreed that you should remove from this country. The people of Georgia, of North Carolina, of Tennessee, and of Alabama have decreed it. Remember that you have but one summer more to plant corn in this country.”
The students written response to that statement will be read as part of the ceremony May 11th. Professor Bryant will lead a discussion of remembrance and resistance Taran Swimmer, the great granddaughter of Cherokee Beloved Woman Amanda Swimmer, will sing in her native language before the corn is planted the Three Sisters Garden at the museum in memory of those Cherokee who were victims of Removal and as a defiant reminder that they are still here.
There is no charge for the event which is part of the 200th anniversary of Major Ridge coming to the house that is Chieftains Museum today, however regular admission fees to the museum will apply the day of the ceremony.
For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
Stamp Out Hunger
Mail carriers across the region will join the National Association of Letter Carriers for the organization’s annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11.
The campaign is the country’s largest single-day food drive. Postal customers are encouraged to leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailboxes on Saturday, May 11, before their letter carrier arrives.
For several days in advance of the collection, carriers will deliver special bags with the daily mail that can be used to make donations. Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.
A spokesman for the letter carriers in Rome wanted us to make it clear that all of the food collected in the immediate Rome area WILL be distributed to organizations in the Rome area.
High in protein foods, like canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter highly desirable along with canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100 percent fruit juices also top the list of most-needed items.
On the other hand, rusty, unlabeled foods should not be left out. Anything in a glass container should be stricken from the donations along with expired items and non-commercial items. Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited