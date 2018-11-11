Business partners Phillip Quarles and Chris Ganser are not looking for anything else to do during the holiday season. Quarles is a single dad with a background in the fast food industry, while Ganser is a U.S. Postal Service employee. The two have come together in the last year and a half to develop a business model that is rapidly expanding.
The partners are planning to open a Charbucks Almost Famous Grill in Summerville the Monday after Thanksgiving and are in the process of re-opening of the former Opi's restaurant in Shannon as soon as they can get a few issues straightened out at that location.
Quarles and Ganser partnered 15 months ago to open the Almost Famous Grill in the old Captain D's location in Armuchee where they put together a menu that was similar in nature to one at a major national chain where Quarles worked for nearly 30 years. It also included elements from the old Charbucks food truck. The combination has proven to be a hit.
The pair also operates the cafeteria in the Kellogg's plant in Lindale and are managing the kitchen in the Rome City Brewing Company microbrewery at 333 Broad Street in downtown Rome. They also contract with the Forum River Center to cater special events at the arena.
Hillery Sawyer, who owns the Speakcheesy food truck is helping out as manager at the Kellogg's cafeteria during the winter months and will also be assisting the team at the RCBC kitchen.
“We'll be selling all kinds of Rome City Brewing Company products at our new location in Summerville and Shannon," Quarles said. Actually the restaurant in Summerville will offer a full bar while the Shannon shop will offer beer and wine.
As if that wasn't enough on his plate, Quarles is also helping oversee daily operations of the new ice rink at the Forum River Center.
"We've been blessed," Quarles said.
Georgia Academy for Economic Development
Business and community leaders interested in learning more about the in's and out's of economic development can take advantage of the 2019 session of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development, which will meet at the Forum River Center in Rome for intensive training on four dates from February through May.
The academy was created in 1993 by a group of both public and private organizations involved in the economic development sector to enhance community leaders' skills.
Tuition is $260 which includes course material and refreshments on the meeting dates, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7.
Each session will be held at the Forum River Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This particular academy is open to anyone in a 15-county Northwest Georgia region.
For additional information, contact Patrick Vickers with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs at patrick.vickers@dca.ga.gov.
Mount Berry to host Festive Five
Mount Berry Mall will be hosting its annual Festive Five event Monday through Friday of this week between 4 and 8 p.m. each afternoon and evening. The event features live performances by a variety of local choirs, musicians and dance groups.
Family, friends and shoppers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite act throughout the week or go online at www.festivefive.com to cast votes.
The winner will be revealed during a Facebook Live event and receive an undisclosed award.