Monthly member meetings will be a new initiative for the Rome Floyd Chamber in 2019 and the first session is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Chamber office building downtown.
Interim President Jeanne Krueger said the purpose is to create another opportunity to engage members.
“We want to bring members in and show them some of the features of our website and how we can help promote their businesses even more," Krueger said. “We want to give them a chance to meet and get to know our staff and here about the different things that we are working on and pick up any resources they may need here."
Now that the primary responsibility for industrial recruiting has been shifted to the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, Krueger said the Chamber will focus on its many different programs.
"We are the advocate for business in Rome and Floyd County. We are going to continue to serve our 900 plus members on a day-to-day basis as we always have," Krueger said.
Workforce development and talent recruiting will still be major objectives for the Chamber going forward.
"That becomes extremely important during the days ahead as we see Baby Boomers retire. We want to make sure we're listening to existing industries,” said Krueger.
According to Krueger, the work that Ken Wright is doing with existing industries is critical and that the Chamber gets into the college and high schools to make young people aware of the good jobs that are available locally.
The member meetings will become a monthly feature of Chamber activities throughout the year.
Georgia Logistics Summit coming to Cartersville
The annual Georgia Logistics Summit Regional Forum has been scheduled for March 14 in Cartersville.
The Regional Forum format will allow the Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, to bring specialized knowledge and expertise about the logistics industry and local logistics-related topics specific to the Northwest Georgia region, now home to the Appalachian Regional Port and one of the key regions in Georgia’s robust logistics industry.
The Appalachian Regional Port, the new long-term economic development project and gateway for the Port of Savannah, is a 42-acre rail terminal site that is operated by the Georgia Ports Authority and served by CSX. It is located off U.S. 411 north of Chatsworth and provides a direct, 388-mile route to Savannah’s Garden City Terminal.
The Spires closes big bond package
The Spires at Berry College has closed a $119.7 million bond package which will be used to finance construction costs for the continuum of care retirement community going up near Eagle Lake, the former Florida Rock quarry off Redmond Circle.
The tax-exempt bonds include $81.9 million underwritten by Ziegler (sold to mutual fund investors), and $37.8 million purchased by SunTrust Bank.
The Spires is expected to open in 2020. Pre-leasing has already exceeded its 70 percent pre-construction goal.
Trout Expo set for February 16
Coosa Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual Trout Expo Saturday Feb. 16 at the Rome-Floyd County ECO Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn about trout fishing spots from local veteran anglers who will be more than happy to share their knowledge. Visitors can learn how to rig a fly rod, the best lures to use and much more. Casting instruction and a casting contest for children will also be part of the event.
A large number of door prizes will be given away and refreshments will also be available.
New members can sign up for 50 percent of the normal annual fee, all in a bid to introduce more people, particularly youngsters, to the sport.