CASA training set for July
The Floyd County Court Appointed Special Advocate staff will conduct volunteer training programs Saturday July 14 and July 21 from 9 to 3 p.m. Both of the training sessions will take place at the CASA offices in the Restoration Rome complex at 1400 Crane St.
Potential volunteers are required to attend both sessions along with 10 hours of juvenile court observation to become sworn CASA volunteers.
Two years ago, the number of abused or neglected children in care in Floyd County was one of the highest, per capita, in the state. Those numbers have dropped somewhat, but Floyd County still has a high rate of kids in care with more than 250 children currently in State custody.
“This program is of vital importance to the well being to children in foster care,” said CASA program director Sue Lagermann. “CASA helps expedite permanency in these cases, and cases without an assigned volunteer could see children remain in the system longer than they need to.”
Lynne Barton, the volunteer recruiter for CASA, said each volunteer stays involved with each child until “permanency” is accomplished, the time when a child is either returned to their family or custody to a guardian or caregiver.
All CASA advocates must be at least 21.
For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, contact Barton at 706-235-2272.
Hearing set for comprehensive plan
A series of three public hearings have been scheduled prior to the adoption of a new comprehensive plan for the Rome-Floyd Planning Department.
The first hearing is set for Monday night July 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Rome City Commission Chambers. Additional hearings have been scheduled for Tuesday July 10 at 6 p.m. conjunction with meetings of the Floyd County Commission and Cave Spring City council.
Once the hearings have been conducted and any changes made in the plan, it will be submitted to the Northwest Regional Commission and Department of Community Affairs for final reviews.
The draft plan offers a blueprint to guide development across the community through the year 2040.
The short-term and long-range interests identified in the plan help landowners, or potential purchasers, make decisions about where they might want to live, work or play.
The public comment period continues through July 22.
Interested parties may contact the Rome-Floyd Planning Department at 706-236-5025.
Blackbeard’s pirate fortress focus of session in Euharlee
Queen Anne’s Revenge, the infamous floating headquarters for the pirate Blackbeard, will be the primary focus for discussion at the Euharlee Historical Society event at 10 a.m. The program is free and open to the public at the Euharlee Welcome Center and History Museum, 33 Covered Bridge Road.
Linda F. Carnes-McNaughton, an archaeologist at the Fort Bragg N.C. Cultural Resources Management program, will bring the program. She co-authored ‘Blackbeard’s Sunken Prize: The 300-Year Voyage of Queen Anne’s Revenge’ with Mark U. Wilde-Ramsing.
The remains of the pirate ship, including cannons and an anchor, were originally discovered November 21, 1996 by a research team on the ocean floor near Beaufort Inlet.
A bronze bell which was dated 1705 was recovered along with a sounding weight, cannonballs and other items leading researchers to conclude and later confirm that the items came from, Queen Anne’s Revenge.
The site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.
For more information about the upcoming meeting call 770-607-2017.