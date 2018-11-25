The Georgia Urban Forest Council has recognized one of Floyd County's newest manufacturing firms, Carlsen Precision Manufacturing with its Outstanding New Development Grand Award for tree preservation at the plant site in the Floyd County Industrial Park off US 27 South.
The Urban Forest Council is charged with sustaining Georgia’s green legacy by partnering with individuals, organizations, and communities to increase awareness toward improving and maintaining Georgia's community forests.
The honor was presented to Carlsen officials during an award ceremony on Jekyll Island earlier this month.
The awards program honors individuals and organizations for outstanding work in protecting and enhancing community forests.
“Carlsen Precision Manufacturing is to be commended for their tree preservation on their new site,” said Mary Lynne Beckley, Executive Director of the Georgia Urban Forest Council. “Bringing in Rome City Arborist Terry Paige to assistant in construction plans to save and preserve large established trees is outstanding, and they are a great role model for businesses everywhere.”
The Georgia Urban Forest Council was founded in 1988 by a group of individuals who recognized the need for an organization to address urban forestry issues across the state.
Today, GUFC brings educational programs, leadership and resources in maintaining healthy trees to our towns and cities around the state. For more information on the Georgia Urban Forest Council
Mary Hardin Thornton with Adams Management Services in Rome serves as treasurer for the organization and Rome arborist Paige is on the board of directors.
For more information about the agency, visit www.gufc.org.
Massive building next to airport is back on the market
A deal to sell the Capitoline Products building adjacent to the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport has fallen through.
Realtor Craig McDaniel has confirmed that the deal collapsed and that he has notified Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman that the property is once again available.
Seckman and Chamber President Al Hodge have been talking for months about the lack of available existing buildings for new industrial prospects to look at.
The property at 100 Capitoline Drive includes a 120,000 square foot building on 10.3 acres of land. The original building on the tract was constructed in 1986. It has been added on to four times, most recently in 2006.
The warehouse space is already sprinkled for fire protection.
McDaniel could not say what happened to make the pending deal fall apart.
Dalton Utilities will be conducting phone survey
As part of continuing efforts to provide the safest and most reliable natural gas services for customers and the communities served by Dalton Utilities, the company will be conducting a phone survey to determine the level of knowledge about natural gas safety.
Over the next few weeks, natural gas customers – including much of the northern section of Floyd County – may get a phone call asking them to participate in the survey. This survey includes 11 short questions which will help the utility adjust the level of public safety announcements and push out better safety messages for the public.
The survey company will identify themselves as calling on behalf of Dalton Utilities and will only ask questions about natural gas safety.
If you have any questions, please call Dalton Utilities at 706-278-1313 or to learn more about Natural Gas Safety, or visit the utility website at www.dutil.com/natural-gas-safety/.