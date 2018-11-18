The annual Salvation Army Can-a-Thon is set for Nov. 30. Captain Jason Smith said the event is usually held on the first Friday of December but since that fell a little later than usual this year, the decision was made to move the event up a week.
The Can-a-Thon will be held this year at the Coosa Valley Fairground which should help with traffic flow which has been an issue on occasion through the years.
The Can-a-Thon has always enjoyed tremendous support from the local schools and has provided the Salvation Army with enough food to fill its pantry for months at a time. It is not unusual for the canned goods to keep the Salvation Army kitchen in good shape for nine to ten months out of the year.
Salvation Army bell ringers will also hit the street this week. The first of the red kettles will be set up at the Kroger off Turner McCall Boulevard and the Hobby Lobby in the Midtown shopping center off Shorter Avenue. The rest of the kettle locations will start to show up at various locations around town on Black Friday at the end of the week.
GNTC seeking volunteers for adult education program
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is seeking volunteers to assist with its Adult Education Program. People willing to tutor adult learners in reading, writing, basic math, and English Language skills are needed at all of the GNTC locations..
Volunteers can make a tremendous difference in the life of an adult who may have worked in a factory all of their life, got displaced and needs a GED to find another job in today's marketplace.
Volunteers should have a high school diploma or GED and be able to work several hours a day or as little as two hours a week. They should also have a strong commitment to help others.
The Floyd County locations include the GNTC main campus off Cedar Avenue as well as the Rome/Floyd County Library.
Chattooga County classes are held at 152 Senior Drive in Summerville, Gordon County classes are located on the GNTC campus off Spur 53 in Calhoun, Polk County classes are held at the Polk campus in Rockmart.
Classes are also held in Catoosa County, Dade County, Walker County and Whitfield County.
Contact your local GNTC Adult Education center or Carla Hyde at cahyde@gntc.edu to volunteer or call 706-236-4627.
Christmas Back Home
Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald are bringing their Christmas Back Home concerts to Rome and Cedartown early in December.
Shows will be held at the Rome City Auditorium December 7-8 at 7 p.m. each night. Another show in the area has been scheduled for Dec. 22 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, also at 7 p.m.
Thompson said the concert will include all of your Christmas holiday favorite tunes, many of them performed in what might be called a “non-traditional" manner. Thompson said that might even include some in a blues style as well as songs done in a Cajun zydeco style.
The all-star band includes Dave Schliessmann, Mark Strickland, Jeff brewer, Marc Johnson, Adam Daniel and Anthony Avitollo.
Tickets and additional information is available at www.christmasbackhome.com.