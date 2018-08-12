Blood urgently needed
Supplies of O negative blood, the so-called universal donor, are particularly low across North Georgia and Blood Assurance, which supplies blood products to both the Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center, has put out a call for help.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old - or 16 and 17 years old with parental consent - weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating.
Donors should not have been a donor in the previous 56 days, which is the normal time between donations. To schedule an appointment visit www.bloodassurance.org or call 800-962-0628.
At the same time, a Heroes Unified community-wide blood drive will be held Wednesday from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. at the joint Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza, and the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway.
Donors may schedule a blood donation appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/floydjail or www.bloodassurance.org/Law. Donors can also visit the Blood Assurance donation center at 178 Shorter Ave., through Sept. 1 and make a donation which can be earmarked as part of the “Heroes Unified” campaign.
The Rome Donor Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For additional information call 706-253-9853.
A R Workshop building sold
Lu Ann Harris, owner of the A R Workshop, 411 Broad Street, said this week that she is looking forward to meeting the new owners of the building where her business has a lease through September of 2019.
Sanmin Enterprises LLC sold the building to Clubhouse Rome LLC, 411 Broad St., for $412,000.
"I think we're safe for a little while, as long as they'll have us," Harris said.
A R, which stands for Ander Ruff Workshop, is a chain boutique do it yourself studio that workshops for creating custom home or office decor from unique, everyday items and raw materials. Instructor-led workshops show clients how to make custom wood signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, round signs, lazy Susan's, centerpiece boxes, tote bags and much more.
New owner at Cedartown Ford dealership
Peach State Ford has taken over the Ford dealership in Cedartown that was formerly Rick Zoerb Ford. Peach State Ford is affiliated with Peach State Truck Centers which has been around for four decades.
General Manager Arthur Banks joined Peach State Ford after serving as Director of Business Development at Parks Ford Lincoln in Tampa, Florida.
In a press release, Banks said “I’m very excited to take on the role of General Manager for the new Peach State Ford dealership in Cedartown.”
Rick Reynolds, whose father Tom Reynolds founded Peach State Truck Centers, is President and said, “Peach State Ford is proud to be in the growing market of Cedartown. Peach State Truck Centers has always been dedicated to creating great relationships with our customers through our 3S philosophy—Service, Solutions, Success—and with this new dealership we look forward to carrying on that tradition in a new part of the state."
My Simply Southern Home to close
Michael Cornell-Stevens, owner of My Simply Southern Home, 717 East Second Avenue, plans to shut down at the end of August.
In a Facebook notice Cornell-Stevens said, "I have decided that I need to slow down and devote all of my energy into my decorating and design services."
He told his friends that he was booked months in advance for design consultations and services and had not even been into the brick and mortar store for several weeks.
"In order for the store to be a success, I would have to be there 2-3 days per week and at this time, I simply cannot do that,” Cornell-Stevens said.
Cornell-Stevens plans to close the retail store August 31 and has started a big liquidation sale.