Berry College associate professor of geology Tami J. Jovanelly is now featured in the Tough Girl podcast series.
“The purpose of the Tough Girl Podcast is to motivate and inspire women in adventures,” Jovanelly said. “It is broadcast in 126 countries and has nearly one million downloads.”
There is no charge for the download.
In her segment, Jovanelly talks about how a youngster from the Detroit area who grew up living next to a landfill developed a passion for geology, continued her schooling to receive her Ph.D. And is now doing research related to water quality issues across many of the worlds great river basins including the Nile, Amazon, Mississippi and Ganges.
The podcast is available online at traffic.libsyn.com/toughgirlchallenges/217_Tamie_Jovanelly.mp3.