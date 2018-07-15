Berry farmers market set for this Saturday
The annual summer Berry College Farmer's Market is on for Saturday in the Clara Bowl adjacent to the Ford complex on the Berry campus.
Angus beef, artisan cheeses and fresh vegetables are just some of the items expected to be available available during the sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Many of the Berry Student Enterprises will have items for sale Saturday. Beautifully crafted furniture from Viking Furniture, fresh eggs from the Blue Hen Eggs enterprise, lip balms and candles from Berry Bees and other student managed businesses will have items out under canopies along the beautiful drive.
The berry Student Operated Enterprises program represents an effort to inspire a pro-business spirit in the students while they are still in college. It aids in the development of a hands-on business education, and stresses importance of discipline and hard work. The students are permitted to create and operate on-campus business ventures that are patterned after the basic mission of the college.
As many as 30 off-campus vendors from across the region are expected to join the student enterprises for the sale.
There will also be live music, games for children and Angus beef hamburger plates will be available around the lunch hour.
Chieftains low country boil
The annual Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home Low Country Boil and Barbecue has been set for Friday night, Aug. 3 at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
Participants will have an opportunity to bid on a larger variety of live auction items during the fundraiser for the museum. This year, a cash raffle will also be a highlight of the night. $20 raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at the museum, or during the event August 3 for a chance to win $500 cash. You don't have to be present at the event to win the cash raffle.
Doors open for the event at 7pm, which features an open bar and an all-you-can-eat buffet of low country boil- shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes as well as barbeque provided by Barbara Triplitt and Ellen Keene of Harvest Moon Catering.
Tickets for the event are $75 for individuals, with tables for 8 available at $600, and tables for 10 available at $750. Portions of each event ticket sale are tax-deductible.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the museum at 706- 291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Native plant walk at DeSoto State Park
If you, and or your children enjoy the outdoors, DeSoto State Park on Lookout Mountain near Fort Mountain is offering a native plant identification walk Wednesday July 18.
This walk, involving a partnership between the park and the Seven Pines Survival organization, started in 2014 and has rapidly become one of the most popular activities at the park each year.
Naturalist Robert Wilson will lead the easy to moderate hike through the forest from the park lodge. offering opportunities to learn more about the native species that adorn the ridge and valley region of not only Alabama, but Georgia and Tennessee as well.
Park and Seven Pines leaders encourage participants to bring a camera and notebook for the two hour tour that will begin at 9 a.m.
There is a $5 per family fee and pre-registration is encouraged to make sure there is enough space. Email Wilson at sps@sevenpinessurvival.com.