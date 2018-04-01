Berry eagles focus of Monday lecture
Berry College Associate Professor of Biology Renee’ Carleton will offer Romans information about the famous Berry College bald eagles Monday night at 6 p.m. at Oak Hill Museum. This program is the first in a series of programs that will accompany the Sanctuary at Berry Lecture Series with photographs of wildlife at Berry done by Rome wildlife photographer Gena Flanigen.
Carleton will speak about behavior of bald eagles, general eagle ecology, the history of the decline and recovery of bald eagles in the US along with the Berry eagle story.
The pair of eagles nesting on the main campus behind The Cage Center has one young this year. A second eaglet fell out of the nest when it was just ten days old.
Following the lecture Monday night the galleries will remain open until 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to speak with both Carleton and Flanigen.
For more information call 706-368-6789.
Chieftains brings in Cherokee lecturer
As part of its recognition of the 180th Anniversary of the Trail of Tears, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is bringing Tony Harris, a citizens of the Cherokee Nation, in for a “If Plants Could Talk: A Cherokee Relationship,” lecture Tuesday night April 3 at 7 p.m. in McAllister Auditorium on the Berry College campus.
Harris is a native of Muskogee, Oklahoma and is presently president of the Georgia Trail of Tears Association. He is an active member of both the Cobb County Master Gardeners and the Georgia Native Plant Society and was one of two keynote speakers at the 2012 National Cherokee Ethnobotany Conference in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The following year he received the Conservation Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Chieftains has joined with the Environmental Studies program and the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Berry College to sponsor the free program.
Trail grants for Calhoun, Rockmart, Whitfield County
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources approved more than $3 million in grants for 19 communities around the state. More than 50 eligible applications requesting approximately $8 million were taken in during this grant cycle.
Calhoun-Gordon County received $200,000 for the Rivers to Ridge-Model Mile; the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners received a similar $200,000 grant for the Buzzards Roost/Grant Farm Mountain Bike Trail and Rockmart received $95,000 for a new Church Street Trailhead.
“The Recreational Trails Program provides residents and visitors all across Georgia more opportunities to explore our state’s unique and diverse natural beauty,” said DNR Commissioner Mark Williams in a press release. “These new grants will give our local cities and counties greater access to construct and maintain a multitude of trails for various purposes.”
DNR administers the Recreational Trails Program under the auspices of the Federal Highway Administration. Funding for the program is appropriated by Congress in national highway legislation.