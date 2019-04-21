The Barnsley Resort, nestled between Rome, Adairsville and Kingston, has received annual statewide Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association Stars of the Lodging Industry Awards, recognizing exceptional service of lodging professionals and properties across the Peach State.
Barnsley was a winner in four categories, including ‘Outstanding Special Events,’ which the resort has won two years in a row; ‘Culinarian of the Year’ award accepted by Chef de Cuisine Evan Babb; ‘Outstanding Community Service’ award accepted by Amanda Wright, Kelsey Szewczk and Rodney Fobbs on behalf of the Resort Committee for its Project Backpack award benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Bartow County; ‘Outstanding Guest Relations’ winner accepted by Director of Marketing Shelby Taylor Kolb and the ‘Outstanding Special Events’ for its Dog Days of Summer program, accepted by experience director Jody Jones.
“This industry-wide celebration pays homage to Georgia’s finest employees and properties in the lodging industry, and sets the standard for employees in the hospitality field,” said Kolb “We couldn’t be more proud that Barnsley was honored with the ‘Outstanding Special Events’ award for the second year in a row for our Dog Days of Summer program. We are especially proud of Rice House Chef de Cuisine Evan Babb for being named ‘Culinarian of the Year’. Chef Babb worked hand-in-hand with Jason Starnes, our executive chef, to pioneer the resort’s yard-to-fork initiatives, including overseeing and tending to the resort’s on-site garden.”
Kolb also said that Barnsley executives have put a major emphasis on working with local farmers and artisans in an effort to support the local community. “We’re honored to have received the ‘Outstanding Community Service’ award for our backpack initiative benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County. Going back to school can be a hard time, especially with the added expense of school supplies required at the end of summer and while paper, tissues, pencils and other necessities are required, we noticed that backpacks aren’t necessarily on the list of “must have items.” Having a brand new backpack feels special for kids starting the new school year,” Kolb said. “As a team, we feel it is important to provide that support in our local community where many of our colleagues live.”
Rome celebrates Georgia Cities Week
Rome will celebrate Georgia Cities Week in a variety of ways next week. Tuesday, the public is invited to tour the newly renovated Carnegie Library Building from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The building is home to the Rome-Floyd Planning, Building Inspection, Downtown Development, Parking Services, Community Development and Human Resources.
The historic Carnegie building was originally built with funds famed philanthropist Andrew Carnegie as a library that opened on May 2,1911.
On Wednesday, Rome will host a Transit Customer Appreciation Day with a free hot dog lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Midtown Transit Station, located on East First Street between Second and Third avenues. The bus service is also providing free fares on all routes the entire day.
International Paper names new mill manager
International Paper has named Luis Claudio Pereira mill manager of the Rome containerboard mill.
Pereira has nearly three decades of experience in the pulp and paper industry around the globe including stints as mill manager for the International Paper Tres Lagos mill in Brazil, as well as the Svetogorsk mill located in Russia.
Most recently Pereira served as director of manufacturing excellence located at the International Paper Global Headquarters in Memphis.
“I am looking forward to relocating to the Rome area and becoming involved in this wonderful community,” said Pereira in a press release. “I am proud to support the 550 dedicated team members working at our Rome mill in becoming a more successful mill through our focus on continuous improvement.”