Ashley Ellington joins River City Bank team
Ashley Ellington, the executive director of the Community Foundation for Greater Rome has resigned to join River City Bank in the role of Relationship Manager.
“Ashley brings to the bank a knowledge and genuine love of Rome and Floyd County which we believe will translate to building on our existing reputation of personal relationships and customer service,” said Roger Smith, president and CEO of River City Bank.
Bank board Chairman King Askew said he was excited to welcome Ellington to the River City team. “Her previous work exemplifies her ability to build solid relationships, which we consider the essence of successful community banking, what we aim to do every day at River City Bank,” Askew said.
Ellington does have experience in the financial world, having served as Chief Development Officer at Darlington for a period of time in addition to her responsibilities as the first executive director of the Community Foundation.
Ellington has also been a financial planning consultant for several local non-profits and has been a free-lance grant writer.
She has served as president of the Junior Service League and has been a member of the Davies Homeless Shelter and Rome Symphony board of directors.
Ellington will not completely leave the Community Foundation. She has agreed to transition to a board position and will be replaced as executive director by retired First Baptist Church pastor Joel Snider.
Scott Logistics makes huge profit sharing contribution
Scott Logistics Corp., a Rome-based freight brokerage firm, has made a $100,000 contribution to the company’s 401(K) Profit Sharing Plan. Employees who have been with Scott for at least 6 months will benefit from this contribution. Specific Individual contributions will be based on years of service and current salary.
Scott Logistics Corp. owner Diane Manis said that Scott has built a successful business over the past 24 years thanks to a dedicated staff and a lot of hard work. “We are in a strong financial position and thrilled we are able to contribute to our employees 401(K) plans at this time. It’s just another way to say ‘Thank You’ for all that they do,” Manis said.
“Our employees are key to our success and we are extremely happy we can add these dollars into their retirement accounts,” said President Jay Matthews. “In our industry, we are well known for our customer service and our consistent and steady growth. Thanks to the kindness of our ownership, we are also well known for our largesse.”
Scott has been very active in the greater Rome community most recently through its sponsorship of the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge which raises funds for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. Three years ago, the company donated $25,000 to the Floyd County Police Department for the purchase of 62 body cameras for their officers. Scott is also a supporter of the Coosa River Basin Initiative and Relay for Life.
Scott is a certified 100 percent female owned company with branch locations in Jacksonville, Florida, Centre, Alabama, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Raleigh, North Carolina, Springdale/Bentonville, Arkansas, Lafayette, Louisiana and Houston, Texas.