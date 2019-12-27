Rome businessman Larry Alford has completed the sale of the old building at 1509 North Broad St. that used to house the Army-Navy Store.
Alford has had the building for several years and had plans for its renovation, but he got involved growing his ServiceMaster by Twins business and finally decided that it was time to sell the property in North Rome.
The purchaser an investment group from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina -- DMB Enterprises 0304 LLC -- paid $40,000 for the property which was split into three parcels. Representatives of the company could not be reached for comment as to their intentions for the property.