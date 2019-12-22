Drawings have been submitted to the Rome Floyd Building Inspection office for another new restaurant in the up and coming East Bend shopping center at Turner McCall Boulevard and Hicks Drive. McAlister's Deli is the latest addition to the line-up at East Bend which we know will include a Panda Express, a Texas Roadhouse and a Chipotle.
The nearest McAlister's location to Rome is in Hiram, on the Wendy Bagwell Parkway.
The menu features a wide variety of soups, salads and sandwiches. McAlister's also offers catering services to the community.
The roughly 3,000 square foot stand-alone building is on the side of the property in the shadow of the Norfolk Southern rail line near the Turner McCall rail bridge.