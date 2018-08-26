Aaron reveals part of plans for East Rome McDonald's
While McDonald’s has revealed plans to spend $170 million modernizing its restaurants in Georgia, Rome franchisee/owner Jim Aaron has revealed some of his plans for the East Rome McDonald's on Turner McCall Boulevard, which he recently purchased.
Aaron spent $1.2 million to completely remodel Martha Berry McDonalds in 2017 after purchasing it late in 2016. "I plan to completely remodel and update the inside of Turner McCall Boulevard store in 2019," Aaron said. The remodel will include brand new seating and decor, brand new play place, new self order digital kiosk in the lobby and new digital outdoor drive- thru menu boards.
"I’m also updating all of my McDonald’s in Northwest Georgia and East Tennessee over next couple of years," said the native Roman who has been a McDonald's employee and executive his entire professional career. The remodels will vary from store to store based on their present condition and age. Much of the work will focus on technology enhancements, including the lobby kiosk and outdoor digital menu boards.
The first project will be a complete exterior remodel of the Lafayette store beginning in September.
Aaron has indicated that bringing the staff at the East Rome store up to his standards of customer service was priority number one at that location.
Vicki Chancellor, vice president of the Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Operations Association, said the company’s efforts statewide are in response to customer feedback on what they would like to see in the restaurants.
Those changes include modernizing interior and exteriors designs, adding new furniture, digitizing their services and introducing curbside service.
Henderson acquires Oaknoll Chapel
Barry Henderson has confirmed that Henderson and Sons Funeral Home has acquired the Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home, 2542 Shorter Avenue on the Alabama Highway.
The acquisition gives Henderson and Sons three locations in the Rome area, the original location in Lindale along with the North Chapel on the Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee and now the Oaknoll Chapel.
Henderson purchased the facility from Pinnacle Property Holdings LLC for $900,000. The property, land and building, is listed on the Floyd County tax books at a little more than $936,000.
Barry Henderson said he wants to assure clients who have made pre-arrangements with the former ownership group that those arrangement will be honored going forward. He also explained that he bought the home to bring some stability to that facility where ownership and management has changed hands a number of times over the past 20 years.
"It's an opportunity to continue to give back, an opportunity that God has laid in our hearts," Henderson said. "It is a great location to service the families of that area of Floyd County."
"We're operating one funeral home from three locations," Henderson said. The facility will be known as Henderson and Sons Oaknoll Chapel.
Waechtler honored by Rotary
Rome Rotarian Karl G. Waechtler was honored at the Rome Rotary luncheon Thursday for his many years of service to the club and the Georgia Rotary Student Program which brings bright young foreign students to Georgia for a year in college and an opportunity to learn more about American life and culture.
Waechtler has been a member of the Rome Rotary Club since 1982.
The Georgia Rotary Student Program was founded in 1946. The Board of Trustees of the program honored Waechtler for his work to make the program successful over the years. He became involved with the GRSP program began in 1997 as an endowment trustee. He has been active in fund raising for the program for the past two decades.
Waechtler was also responsible for bringing the state GRSP Conclave to Rome in 2009. He was named an Endowment Trustee Emeritus for the GRSP foundation at the club meeting Thursday.