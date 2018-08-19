White joins tourism office as marketing specialist
The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is pleased to announce Savannah White as the new Marketing Specialist. Her focus will be on social media and digital content with an emphasis on retail blogging.
White is a graduate of Berry College with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and a specialization in Public Relations. Her background includes working as the Public Relations director for a startup company and various media ventures.
White has been a part of the Rome community for the past four years and was part of the opening staff of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. She enjoys learning about Rome’s rich history and is excited about having the opportunity to promote it.