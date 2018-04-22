Wheeler named newest Board of Directors member at GNTC
Cassandra Carter Wheeler, northwest regional director at Georgia Power, was recently sworn in as Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s newest Board of Directors member by GNTC President Pete McDonald at a meeting held on the Gordon County Campus in Calhoun.
Wheeler has served in leadership positions at Southern Company subsidiaries for more than 17 years. In her current role, Wheeler is responsible for the operations, sales, customer service, economic and community development and external affairs activities for Georgia Power customers in the northwest Georgia region. Wheeler works out of the regional office in Rome.
Prior to becoming northwest regional director, Wheeler served as plant manager at Plant Hammond, Georgia Power, 2014-17; plant manager at Plant Gadsden, Alabama Power, 2012-14; maintenance manager at Plant Miller, Alabama Power, 2009-12; maintenance and engineering manager at Plant Yates, Georgia Power, 2009; compliance and support manager at E.C. Gaston Steam Plant, Alabama Power, 2006-09; operations supervisor at E.C. Gaston Steam Plant, Alabama Power, 2006-07; assistant to the vice president of Governmental Affairs, Southern Company, 2005; assistant to the executive vice president of Power Generation, Southern Company, 2003-05 and 2006; operations team leader at Miller Steam Plant, Alabama Power, 2001-03; E/I maintenance team leader at Miller Steam Plant, Alabama Power, 2002-03; and senior engineer at Miller Steam Plant, Alabama Power, 2001-02.
She also was a design engineer for Mead Corporate Engineering from 1997 to 2001 and served as an electronics/avionics technician in the U.S. Air Force from 1987 to 1994.
Wheeler received a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama.
Georgia Northwestern’s Board serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by State Board policy. The local Board is comprised of 16 members from the business and industrial communities from nine counties in the service area (Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties). State Board Policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local Board. Board members are selected because of their experience, ability and dedication to deal with issues that relate to the mission of occupational education and are without contractual, employment or personal financial investment in the school.