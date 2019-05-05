Veteran banker Cyndi Westmoreland has joined Synovus Bank as Vice President of Commercial Banking.
Westmoreland brings years of experience to the Synovus Commercial Banking team with her most recent 20 years being with Regions Bank.
During her 35-year banking career, Westmoreland has worked in many roles, keeping her focus on meeting the needs of her commercial and business clients while providing the level of personal service and financial expertise necessary to continue growth and expand the tradition of community leadership and sound banking in Rome and the surrounding areas.
Westmoreland is a member of the Exchange Club and a volunteer for Toys for Tots and Rome Action Ministries. She and her husband Van reside in Rome. They have one son and two grandsons.