West Rome Animal Clinic is happy to welcome Dr. Spencer Bragg to the team. Dr. Bragg will be joining West Rome’s efforts to provide gold-standard veterinary care to the Rome community. Our mission is to treat all pets with kindness, dignity and respect while providing “more good years together” for our clients and their cherished pets.
Dr. Bragg is a graduate of the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine, class of 2018, and a recipient of the Award for Exemplary Proficiency in the school’s teaching hospital. He enjoys soft tissue surgery as well as general pet wellness. Bragg worked at a veterinary hospital in Cornelia his first year post-grad before moving to Rome with his wife, Lauren, a Rome native and graduate of Shorter University. She currently works as a registered nurse at Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Bragg has two dogs, Sadie Mae and Willow, and a cat, Buster. In his free-time, he enjoys a variety of outdoor, recreational activities and spending quality time with his family and friends.