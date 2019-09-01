Toles, Temple & Wright announced today the addition of Wendy Lignell as a Realtor to Rome’s multi-million dollar producing real estate brokerage.
Wendy is married to Dr. Mark Lignell and they have two sons. She is a newly credentialed realtor, experienced real estate investor, property manager and home renovator with a noted expertise in relocation services.
Lignell is a graduate of the University of Georgia, and while living in Atlanta she worked as a traffic reporter and a certified project manager at MCI. Wendy also oversaw the management of a multi-family property in New England as well as multiple large-scale home-renovation projects.
Wendy states that the bulk of her relocation savvy was gained courtesy of the US Navy, as her husband moved from Atlanta to Virginia, then to Japan. Upon returning to the US, the family lived in California as well as Southwest Florida before finally settling in Rome in 2014.
The family’s 2014 move to Rome was a coming home, of sorts, as Lignell’s great grandparents, grandparents and father lived in downtown Rome. She is passionate about community and volunteering, including serving on the board of the Floyd, Polk, Chattooga County Medical Alliance and volunteering with Rome for the Rescues and other efforts.
Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. is located at 611 Turner Blvd. in Rome. For more information, visit www.TTWRome.com or call 706-291-0202.