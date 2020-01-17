River City Bank is proud to announce the addition of Shane Walley as Vice President, Relationship Manager. In his role as a Relationship Manager, Shane’s focus will be on lending in the small business, consumer and residential sectors, including residential construction. He joins River City Bank with eight years of experience which includes branch management and lending.
In his most recent position as Senior Branch Manager, he played a significant role in his branch’s growth and success. His responsibilities included managing loan and deposit portfolios, coaching front line employees, as well as referring business to other product lines. Shane is a banker who focuses on building long term relationships and providing a consultative approach while addressing his customers’ needs.
“Shane is a terrific addition to our team, and his hiring aligns with our ongoing strategic efforts. His knowledge of Rome and Floyd County will be a tremendous asset for our team, our clients, employees and community partners,” Jamie Tallent, President and CEO, said.
Walley earned his Bachelor of Science from Georgia Southern University and completed his Master of Business Administration at Shorter University here in Rome. Active in the community, Shane is a 2002 Rome/Floyd Chamber Leadership Rome Alumni and currently serves on the board of the United Way of Rome/Floyd County as well as The Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
He and his wife, Laura, and their two daughters, are lifelong residents of Floyd County and attend St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where Shane serves as a Vestry Member and Finance Committee Chair.