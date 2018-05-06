Walker joins Hardy as agent
Hardy Realty & Development Co. announces Lori Walker has joined the firm as a licensed real estate agent.
Lori arrived in Rome over 15 years ago, opened a family business and resided downtown.
Listening to the clock tower each hour, Walkerraised her five children and quickly became a part of the community. She is a graduate of Florida State University where she earned her degree in communications.
Lori is involved in the homeschooling community and is an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She is a member of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited to be able to join Northwest Georgia’s largest and oldest full service real estate firm,” Walker said.