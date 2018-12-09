UBS Financial Services Inc. announced recently that Shane Unsworth, a Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Chattanooga office has been named to Forbes Magazine’s List of 2018 Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors.
The list includes 1,000 talented advisors born in 1980 or later who represent the future of the wealth management industry.
The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, assets under management and in-person interviews.
Shane has worked within the financial services industry for 10 years, including 7 years at UBS Global Wealth Management, where he is a partner of CORE Wealth Management. He is a graduate of Lee University and has obtained the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designation which is awarded to individuals who have completed coursework and passed examinations on material that includes pre- and post-retirement needs, asset management and estate planning. Shane is a 2000 graduate of Model High School and the son of the late Nancy Unsworth and Carter Unsworth of Rome.
Shane resides in Ooltewah with his wife, Ansley, daughter Reagan and son Grant.
“I am pleased that Shane Unsworth has received this recognition,” commented Jeff Cronan, Branch Manager of UBS’s Chattanooga office. “To be named to this inaugural list recognizes his exceptional dedication, accomplishments and expertise in meeting client expectations.”