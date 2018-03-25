Two join Board of Directors of Sexual Assault Center of NWGA
The Sexual Assault Center Board of Directors recently welcomed Capt. Dave Roberson and Ghee Wilson as its newest members.
“Dave and Ghee are longtime advocates of the work we do here at the SAC, and we are proud to welcome them to our Board of Directors,” said Kim Davis, executive director. “Their connections and expertise as law enforcement officers will serve us well as we work to fulfill our mission and grow the footprint of our organization in Northwest Georgia.
“Both Dave and Ghee have participated in the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge, and it is always meaningful when former contestants want to continue to stay engaged with us because of their experience in the fundraiser,” she continued. “They are passionate about our work and our community, and I know they will have a great deal to contribute to our Board.”
Roberson is supervisor for field services at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been employed for 23 years. He is a member of the Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police and participated in the SAC’s Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge in 2017. Roberson enjoys running in races that support local charities and volunteering his time with programs like Floyd County Sheriff’s Santa, Shop With A Cop, the Rome-Floyd County Special Olympics and the Cops for Kids Softball Tournament, to name a few.
“To be welcomed onto the Board of Directors for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia is truly an honor,” said Roberson. “With over two decades of experience with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, I am aware how important it is to educate our community of the dangers of sexual assault. Like many others within our community, I know individuals that have been victims of sexual assault. I feel that the Sexual Assault Center provides vital services to the people of Floyd County and other surrounding areas. It is my goal to promote community awareness to see that this center continues to prosper and has the tools it needs to succeed.”
Wilson is a special agent with the Special Investigations Section of the Georgia Department of Corrections, before which he spent 13 years with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. He is a past president of the Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police, through which he coordinated the Shop With A Cop program for eight years. Wilson currently serves on the Floyd County Planning Commission and was a member of the 2017 SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee and Rome-Floyd Citizens for Progress. He participated in the SAC’s Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge in 2016 and was a member of the Friends of the SAC advocacy group until his recent appointment to the Board of Directors. He also enjoys running in races that support local charities.
“Unfortunately, I have people close to me that have relied on one or many of the important services that the SAC provides,” said Wilson. “I’m thankful that we have an organization like this in our community that focuses not only on providing these services when a horrible incident occurs, but also wonderful ambassadors that are in our school systems teaching prevention education to our young people. I love being involved in anything that makes our community better and safer.”
In 2017, the Sexual Assault Center served 381 victims, answered 191 crisis calls, performed 161 forensic medical exams, provided 396 counseling sessions and participated in 67 community awareness events reaching more than 12,000 individuals.
Other members of the Sexual Assault Center Board of Directors are Frank Beacham, Tina Brinson, Lee Carter, Joe Costolnick, Dr. Ryan Cox, Melissa Hickman, Chip Hood, Martha Jacobs, Dr. Dan Pate, Jill Pate, Beth Pollard, Danny Price, Dr. Larkin Swartz, Andy Taylor, Amos Tuck, John Uldrick, Dr. Jamey Vick, Diane Warner, Chase Watterson and Tannika Wester.
The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia – which serves Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties – seeks to facilitate healing for victims of sexual assault and their families through on-going crisis intervention services; to promote community awareness of the Center’s services; to educate our students and community about the nature of sexual assault; and to foster strong partnerships with all agencies involved in dealing with sexual assault. For more information, visit www.sacnwga.org or call 706-292-9024.