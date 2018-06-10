TTW’s Protz added to Floyd County Sheriff Community Posse
Toles, Temple & Wright real estate agent Steve Protz was recently made the newest member of the Floyd County Sheriff Community Posse organization.
“I am proud to be the newest member of the Floyd County Sheriff Community Posse organization,” Protz said. “I have been a public service volunteer for most of my life, serving as a member of the Garden City New York Fire Department, where I achieved the rank of Captain, with over 15 years of service. Following that, I was an active member of the Alpharetta Georgia Citizen Patrol Service with the Alpharetta Police Department for another five years, and later, as a member of the rehab team with the Alpharetta Fire Department. Being a new member of the Floyd County Sheriff Community Posse group furthers my desire to serve my new community of Rome, Georgia. This organization allows me to continue my calling, even into the later stages of my life.”
The Sheriff’s Community Posse is an all-volunteer organization under the direct supervision of the Sheriff that responds to the call of the Sheriff in times of great need or emergency. In times past the Sheriff called out the Posse in the event of an escape or roundup of bad guys. Although The Sheriff’s Community Posse today still responds to the call of the Sheriff in times of emergency, natural or manmade disaster, plane crash or other emergency event deemed worthy of a Posse “callout,” the goal is an eclectic function of support, community involvement and emergency response.