Toles, Temple and Wright welcomes Wanda Kerce
Toles, Temple and Wright announces the addition of Wanda Kerce as a Realtor.
Wanda has cultivated relationships in Rome for 18 years as a Realtor at Harrington Realty & Associates and is excited to assure her clients that their needs will be achieved through her relationship with Toles, Temple & Wright.
“Wanda will be a great asset to add to our extensive group of agents,” said Brooke Temple, Broker of Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. “We have the best agents and Wanda is one of the best.”
Wanda Kerce is a native of Rome. She retired from the Department of Agriculture in 2013 after 30 years of service and has been a Realtor since 2000. Wanda is also a member of Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and Georgia Multi Listing Service. She is active in Barnsley United Methodist Church, past Greater Rome Board Treasurer, and past Grievance Committee Member and Joint Chair for Continuing Education.
Wanda and her husband, Ricky, have four children and six grandchildren.