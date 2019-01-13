The Spires at Berry College recently announced updates to their staff.
Monika Lawrence, who joined the Spires at Berry College staff as a sales counselor in 2018, will be serving as the Director of Marketing for The Spires at Berry College.
In this role, Lawrence will be responsible for all of sales and marketing efforts, working with internal and external teams to continue building a community of future residents. Lawrence will continue to serve as a sales counselor, guiding prospective residents towards the best decision for their future.
Since Lawrence began her role as a sales counselor, she has demonstrated enormous capacity for leadership and a deep passion for the mission at The Spires. She was instrumental in pushing the team to reach the pivotal groundbreaking milestone and continues to encourage forward momentum.
Christine Earp will be channeling her organizational skills and deep care for future residents into a new role as the Personalization Program Coordinator.
In this position, Earp will oversee the Personalization Program where future The Spires residents will be selecting customizable options for their new home. Earp is excited to help residents select each color and finish that will truly make The Spires their home.
Once the Personalization Program wraps in late spring of 2019, Earp will become the Move-In Coordinator for the community and assist residents through the moving process. The Spires at Berry College will be hiring a Marketing Assistant to take over in Christine’s former role, but visitors to the community’s offices at 113 Broad St., suite 1000, will still find her welcoming all potential new residents and answering every question about The Spires.
For more information on The Spires at Berry College, visit retireatberry.com, Facebook.com/TheSpiresatBerryCollege or call 706-368-9955.