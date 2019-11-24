Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. is proud to announce that Winston Sirmans has joined their team of professionals. Winston is an experienced, licensed real estate broker with a degree from the University of Georgia, where he studied Journalism and Public Relations.
“I look forward to joining the prestigious firm of Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. to assist clients in meeting all of their real estate needs,” says Sirmans.
Sirmans is a native of Waycross, but he and his wife, the former Millie Starnes, have called Rome home since 1967. He previously owned and managed Abernathy Well Drilling Company, during which time he served on the State of Georgia Water Well Standards Advisory Board, was
President of Georgia Water and Well Drilling Association and also served on various other committees. Most recently, Sirmans was owner, manager and broker of Sirmans Realty.
A strong believer in giving back to the community, Winston has been active in many civic organizations such as Rome Rotary, where he served as a Paul Harris Fellow and President of the Darlington Lower School Booster Club. He currently serves as President of the Appalachian.
Housing Authority of Northwest Georgia, Treasurer for the North Rome Action Committee and on the DIGS Board of Directors.
Sirmans previously served on the Coosa Country Club Board of Directors and is currently on the Floyd County Board of Equalization, the Floyd County Landlord Association and is a member of the Georgia Board of Realtors and Rome Board of Realtors.
Winston is an active communicant and former vestry member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He and his wife, Millie have 2 sons and 5 grandchildren.