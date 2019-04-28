The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank are pleased to announce the promotion of Daniel Simpson to assistant vice president of commercial lending and branch manager. Simpson joined the bank in 2011 as a loan assistant and was promoted to lending officer in 2014. He has continuously demonstrated a commitment to excellence in his work.
“Daniel is a tremendous asset for the Calhoun office. His leadership will be instrumental in the continued growth of our bank,” said President and CEO David J. Lance. “We are extremely happy to award him with this well-deserved promotion.”
Simpson graduated from Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Ala., with a Bachelor of Science in finance. He is currently enrolled at Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia.
“It is an honor to work with an unbeatable team of bankers committed to the success of our customers. I am grateful for the opportunities Greater Community Bank has offered me, Simpson said.
Simpson has served on the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, as past president for the Calhoun Kiwanis Club and is a charter member of the Sarah Williams Youth Foundation, an organization to support Gordon County youth.
A native of Armuchee, he currently resides in Gordon County with his wife, Hannah, and enjoys golfing in his spare time.