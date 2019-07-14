River City Bank is proud to announce that Sarah Greer has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Deposit Operations. Greer joined the bank’s retail team in 2007 as a Community Banking Associate.
Greer quickly transitioned into Deposit Operations in 2008 and was named Deposit Operations Manager in 2011. Her role reflects her experience and expertise in the critical areas of operational controls and financial risk. As a member of the bank’s management team she plays a key role in managing the bank’s operational risk while supporting the needs of our clients and staff.
“As we begin to move into the next phase of the bank’s development, it is important that we recognize the hard work and critical risk skills that Sarah brings to bank operations,” said CFO Connie Williams. “Her promotion is well-deserved and hard-earned. River City Bank would not be the company we are today were it not for her contributions.”
“Outstanding service is a cornerstone of our business model, and Sarah consistently provides that service both internally and externally as Deposit Operations Manager,” said President and CEO Jamie Tallent. “She uses her in-depth knowledge to solve problems quickly, to introduce new initiatives and to drive innovation for our organization. Sarah is capable, confident and committed to our mission of extraordinary customer service, and I am pleased to recognize her promotion.”
Greer holds an accounting diploma from Appalachian Technical College. She, her husband Rick and daughter Kylie reside in Cave Spring. She and her family enjoy the outdoors, especially hiking and rock-climbing.
River City Bank, founded in 2006, is a full-service commercial bank located at 228 N. Second Ave. Visit RiverCityBankOnline.com for more information.