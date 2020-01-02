Gretchen Corbin of Rome is among the 100 Most Influential Georgians, as named in the January 2020 issue of Georgia Trend magazine.
Corbin is president & CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp. It's her seventh consecutive year on the list.
The Cedartown native previously served as commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Georgia Trend notes that "(u)nder Corbin’s leadership, the Georgia Lottery made the largest-ever annual transfer of profits to the state’s Lottery for Education account in the program’s 26-year history: more than $1.2 billion in July 2019."
