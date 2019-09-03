Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. is proud to announce that Heath Rogers has joined their real estate team.
Heath grew up in a family who owned and managed several commercial and timber properties, instilling in him a lifelong interest in real estate.
“I always had an interest in real estate and finally decided to pursue this interest by obtaining my real estate license in May. I feel truly fortunate to begin this journey with one of the top real estate companies in our community,” said Heath.
Heath, a native of Carrollton, moved to Rome in 2000 to attend Shorter College. Upon graduating, he was hired at Georgia Highlands College as Assistant Director of student life. In 2007, Heath was hired at Big Time Products, where he spent 12 years as Vice President of Warehousing and Distribution.
He and his wife, Alison, are members of North Broad Baptist Church. They have two children, Abigail, 5, and Hank, 2, who attend the Montessori School of Rome. In his free time, Heath enjoys golfing and hunting.