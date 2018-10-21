Dr. Chris Robinson, MD, has joined Redmond Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Wound and Hyperbarics Center as the new supervising physician. Dr. Robinson is now accepting new patients.
Robinson is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and is a co-founder of Snodgrass and Robinson Plastic Surgery Specialists. Originally from the Carolinas, Robinson earned a degree in Biological Sciences from Clemson University. He attended medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina and completed a general surgery residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, North Carolina. Robinson completed his training in plastic surgery at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He currently resides in Rome with his wife Traci and four sons.
“I am excited to work with the team at Redmond Outpatient Wound and Hyperbarics,” said Robinson. “The Redmond Wound Clinic is known for high-quality care and I look forward to being a part of the team and caring for patients in our community.”
Redmond’s Wound and Hyperbarics Center provides comprehensive, individualized care for complex and non-healing wounds. The Center offers a variety of advanced assessment, treatment, and therapy options to meet patient’s individual needs.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Robinson to Redmond’s Outpatient Wound and Hyperbarics Center,” said John Quinlivan, Chief Executive Officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “He has an unmistakable passion for his patients, making him an excellent addition to our team.”
Redmond’s Outpatient Wound and Hyperbarics Center is located on 2304 Shorter Avenue. For information regarding referrals and appointments call 706-234-0899.