Renaissance Marquis front desk receptionist Vicky McCullough was recently named the winner of the facility’s annual Going the Extra Mile Award.
“Vicky takes it upon herself to assist residents and improve the general efficiency of Renaissance Marquis as a whole. She is always trying to help whenever and however she can, and she does whatever she can to get the job done. It is obvious how much she cares about the residents,” said Emily Leffew, executive director of Renaissance Marquis.
McCullough, who has served the Renaissance Marquis community since mid-2018, displays exemplary dedication to the residents, their families and other team members. Fellow staff members nominated her for “Going the Extra Mile” recognition for noticing when problems arise and taking initiative to help in ways which exceed her administrative role as receptionist.
In one instance, McCullough took special care of a resident who needed batteries one evening. After her shift ended, she purchased the batteries and returned to deliver them to the resident that night.
“Being here at Renaissance Marquis has brought such joy to my life, and I can’t wait to see the residents who I have come to love and adore. I consider them family and am blessed to be a part of their lives. I am humbled to be in the presence of our residents, and I love to listen to their stories and learn of the sacrifices they made in order for us all to have the freedoms we have today,” said McCullough.
McCullough was selected for the annual award out of pool of quarterly winners due to her outstanding work.
The Going the Extra Mile program encourages residents, family members and employees to nominate team members who have performed exceptionally well in a specific scenario. The program committee reviews nominations each quarter, selecting a winner who receives a special parking space, a personalized plaque in the lobby and a $100 cash prize. The annual winner receives a $500 prize.