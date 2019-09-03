Otis Raybon, retired publisher of Rome News Tribune, is pleased to join Hardy Realty as a member of its highly successful commercial sales and leasing team.
Otis obtained his Georgia Real Estate license from the Barney Fletcher School in Atlanta. He is anxious to assist the Hardy Realty Commercial Real Estate team as they listen to clients commercial real estate needs and identify solutions that meet their goals and objectives in an effective, efficient, and professional manner.
Otis is a graduate of Gordon College in Barnesville and obtained a degree in Marketing from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Otis and his wife Barbara have called Rome home since 1998. They have two grown sons and a grandson. They are active members of Rome First Baptist Church and the Conundrums Sunday School class along with various other committees.
Otis has been very active in the Rome community having served as a Deacon at FBC, served on the Board of Directors of Davies Homeless Shelter, Chair of Rome Chamber of Commerce, served as Chair and treasurer of Rome/Floyd County Development Authority, and past member of Rome Rotary Club. He served on the Board of Directors of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. He was appointed by Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to serve on the Board of Directors of the Technical College System of Georgia and was reappointed to serve a second term by Governor Nathan Deal.
Otis has been an active member of state, regional and national newspaper associations serving as President of Georgia Press Association in 2012-2013.
Otis began his fifty-four year community service career as a newspaper delivery boy in his hometown of Griffin, GA and advanced to president and publisher positions at newspapers in Valdosta, Americus, Griffin, Dalton, Rome, and Brookhaven, MS. His career has allowed much experience in collaborating with business, education, government, healthcare, and industry leaders. His passion has been identifying synergies that develop opportunities for success and growth of individuals, companies and communities.