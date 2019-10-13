Christopher M. Pope of Plainville, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has attained the Fraternal Insurance Counselor (FIC) designation.
The FIC title is an educational designation that can be earned by career life insurance representatives associated with fraternal insurance societies.
Representatives devote more than one year to meet the examination and career development criteria set by the Fraternal Field Managers Association.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures.
The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.