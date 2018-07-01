Physicians Graduate from Floyd’s Family Medicine Residency Program
Eight physicians recently graduated from Floyd’s Family Medicine Residency Program.
The graduates are Emma Catherine Vetro Atherton-Staples, D.O., Erik Randall Ewing, M.D., Brianna Nicole Fox, M.D., Greta Seiriol Ramirez Gania, D.O., John Patrick McCaskey, M.D., Nathaniel Runne, M.D., Cameron Daniel, Straughn, D.O. and Katherine Porter Taylor, M.D.
The Floyd Family Medicine Residency Program trains physicians in the specialty of family medicine. The program provides three years of academic and clinical post-doctoral education to medical school graduates and offers hands-on experience to residents in preparation for full-time medical careers as physicians.
Dr. Atherton-Staples earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is joining the Floyd Primary Care practice in Rockmart.
Dr. Ewing earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Regents University. He will be joining the medical staff at Harrison Medical Center in Tennessee.
Dr. Fox will be practicing medicine at Lincoln Community Hospital in Hugo, Colorado. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine.
Dr. Gania earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She has not yet decided where she will continue her medical career.
Dr. McCaskey is joining the Evans Medical Group in Evans, Georgia. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Regents University.
Dr. Runne earned his Doctor of Medicine from Universidad Adventista del Plata Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud. He is joining the medical staff at Blount Memorial Hospital in Tennessee.
Dr. Straughn has received a fellowship in Primary Care Sports Medicine from the University of Kentucky. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Taylor is joining the Mind and Body Christian Health Group in Kennesaw. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine.