The Rome Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Police Officer First Class Victor Marsh to the rank of sergeant.
Sergeant Marsh started his career with the Rome Police Department in September 2006. He served in the U.S. Army prior to joining the police department. Since joining the police department, Sergeant Marsh has served as a patrol officer and for the last eight years has served as a motorcycle officer.
The Rome Police Department issued a press release stating, “We are proud of Sergeant Marsh’s accomplishments and dedication to the City of Rome. He is a strong asset to the department and we look forward to seeing him progress and provide continued loyal service to the citizens for whom we work.”
Marsh’s promotion to sergeant came into effect Aug. 17, 2019.