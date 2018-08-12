Pence named new chairman of Blood Assurance board
Blood Assurance is pleased to announce the naming of Ken Pence of First Bank Mortgage as the new chairman of the Rome Advisory Board. Introduced at yesterday’s quarterly meeting, Pence expressed his commitment and excitement to be an ambassador for Blood Assurance and help lead the advocacy and awareness efforts in the Rome and Floyd County community.
“We are grateful to have Ken on the Advisory Board as our new chairman and look forward to his leadership and enthusiasm to grow awareness of the local efforts of Blood Assurance in providing a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products to every area patient in need,” said Blood Assurance Community Liaison Mandy Perry.
Pence’s role as chairman of the Blood Assurance Rome Advisory Board is certainly not his first in serving the Rome community. His former work with the Rome Jaycees as well as being an actively involved parent and spouse of a teacher in the Pepperell Community, where he has served as a mentor and volunteer, have developed a heart in Ken to serve and give back to his hometown.
Born and raised in Rome, Pence spent six years serving our country in the U.S. Navy before returning home and marrying his wife of 20 years, Kathy. They have two sons, one at Berry College and the other at Pepperell High School. Pence began in his career in the mortgage business in 2014 with First Bank, where he works directly with individuals to assist them in the journey of purchasing a home. Pence prides himself in assisting other veterans with VA loans, and is also prepared to offer First Bank loan opportunities such as USDA, FHA and Conventional or Refinance.