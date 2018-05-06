Pearson awarded ABR designation
Leslie Hoyt Pearson, a Realtor with Toles, Temple and Wright Inc., has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Leslie joins more than 30,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
ABR agents gain valuable real estate education that elevates skills and knowledge in representing home buyers. These agents have access to ongoing specialized information, programs and updates that help them stay on top of the market trends and keep them current on available homes, pricing and negotiating.
Leslie has a strong commitment to customer service and making the buying process as seamless as possible. She truly enjoys getting to know and understand her clients’ needs and uses her organization skills and diligence to always negotiate effectively and successfully for her clients. She is proud to add this ABR designation to her SRS (Sellers Representative Specialists) designation awarded to her in January.