Patrick Cash earns broker’s license
Patrick Cash, Realtor with Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. since 1996 has been issued an Associate Broker’s license by the State of Georgia.
Patrick successfully completed GRI Two (30 hours) and GRI Three (30 hours) plus the GRI Broker Cram Course (18 hours) within 13 months after earning his Graduate REALTOR Institute (GRI) designation and passed the required State of Georgia Broker’s examination. Patrick has shown his commitment to high-level service and has remarkable perspective in his local market.
A native Roman with roots in the Lookout Mountain region, Patrick became licensed in 1998. Patrick graduated from Darlington School in 1991 and attended Auburn University, earning a BS degree in Exercise Physiology in 1995.
Following his family’s deep and wide heritage in the Construction Business (Cash Construction in NW GA and TX), Patrick became a home builder and developer. Owner of Patrick Cash Homes, Inc. since 1998, he and his partners successfully developed Wood Glen subdivision, building out most of the homes in the neighborhood while also partnering with Toles, Temple and Wright, Inc. (Brooke Temple) and Wayne Robinson to develop the very desirable Berry Forrest and The Fairways around Stonebridge Golf Course.
Patrick has built homes from deluxe starter homes to elegant executive estates. His 20-year run in the industry has given him a wide array of experience, from commercial buildings to multi-family housing.
Patrick resides in one of his own developments with his wife, Nan Marie, and two children, Patrick Jr. and Betsy. He attends the First Presbyterian Church and is a member of National Association of Realtors and Georgia Association of Realtors.