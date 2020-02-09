Sam Naff has recently joined Toles, Temple, and Wright, Inc. as an Associate Broker.
Naff has been in real estate for over 23 years, having owned his own agency in the Big Canoe, Georgia area. He also has ten years of experience in helping business owners find a qualified buyer when they want to sell their company. Business brokerage will be his primary focus for Toles, Temple, and Wright, Inc., a unique skill set not commonly found in Floyd County.
Naff has a corporate background with Kraft Foods, finishing his career there as National Production Manager. He also served as COO with the Haggai Institute for Advanced Leadership Training, a Christian non-profit corporation headquartered in Atlanta. He also owned a residential real estate company plus was co-owner of a business brokerage company. Most recently, he was an associate broker with Harry Norman Realtors at their Big Canoe office.
Five years ago, Sam moved to Rome with his wife, Sarah, to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Brett Roes, who are long-time residents of Rome. In July, Sam and Sarah’s other daughter and her husband will be relocating to Rome to also be closer to the family.
A graduate of the University of Georgia, Sam has an MBA from the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. He and Sarah are members of Seven Hills Fellowship.
Sam is a member of the Georgia Association of Business Brokers, Greater Rome Board of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and the Rome/Floyd Chamber of Commerce. He is a past president of the Towne Lake Rotary Club in Woodstock.