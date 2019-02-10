River City Bank President and CEO Roger Smith recently announced the promotion of David H. Mullinax to Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending.
“David is an exceptional commercial banker who works tirelessly to help his clients achieve their financial goals,” said Smith. “With his proven dedication and leadership, we are certain the bank’s clients will continue to love working with him,” bank officials said in a release.
A 35-year community banking veteran, Mullinax holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Georgia and is a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Banking. A Rome native, David is married to Sonda and has two adult children.
For further information about River City Bank contact 706-236-2123 or visit the bank’s website at www.rivercitybankonline.com.