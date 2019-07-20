Melody Harrison has joined Reece & Smallwood Inc. as a realtor sales associate.
Harrison grew up in Rome, then moved away during her young adult years. She moved back to Rome when raising her family. Having lived outside of Rome for a period of time, Harrison also has the perspective of someone moving to Rome from out of town. She is also an interior decorator and can assist with home staging or decorating.
Harrison obtained her license at the Georgia Institute of Real Estate, Atlanta. She is a graduate of the Georgia Association of Realtors Leadership Academy. She is a member of the Greater Rome Board of Realtor, Georgia Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
As an active member of the Realtor organization, Harrison serves at the state level on the Governmental Affairs and Forms Committees. She is also a Georgia Association of Realtor trained mediator and provides ombudsman, mediation and arbitration services for the Professional Standards and Grievance Committees.
Locally Harrison served the Greater Rome Board of Realtor on the Board of Directors in many capacities including president, vice president (president elect), state director and treasurer and was chosen as Realtor of the Year.
"Choosing where you live and raise your family can be a very personal and emotional journey," Harrison said. "Whether you are buying a new home or selling your existing home I feel that it is important to know that you are working with an invested professional. That is why I choose to stay involved in all faucets of this industry with my focus being on residential real estate. I continually sharpen my skills by participating in our Realtor organization's legal and ethical committees. My goal is to serve every client with transparency and integrity."
"I love to identify the best use of space, tour homes and shop, so really being a realtor is not work to me, I am just doing what I love."
Harrison and her husband Carter live in Rome and have four adult children and eight grandchildren.