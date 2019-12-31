Greater Community Bank announces today that Carolyn McFry has been named Director of Human Resources/Training Partner, providing oversight of the company’s greatest asset -- its people.
McFry’s responsibilities will include administering the Bank’s 401K and ESOP plans. Prior to joining GCB, McFry served as Human Resources Coordinator at Heritage First Bank and has also held positions at Rome News-Tribune and the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
“As GCB enters a new decade, we will continue to focus more and more on our people with a goal to be the best place to work in the communities we serve,” GCB President and CEO David Lance said. “Carolyn will play a key role in bringing this goal to fruition for our Bank.”
A recent graduate of Brenau University with a Master’s Degree of Business Administration in Human Resources, McFry also holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration from Shorter University and an Associate’s Degree in English from Georgia Highlands College. Additionally, she also holds a SHRM-CP certification.
“Greater Community Bank's success over the past 24 years comes directly from a commitment to its people,” McFry said. “As Director of Human Resources and Training Partner, I am looking forward to fostering that commitment by strengthening the human connections of the bank, to make it not only a Greater place to do business, but a Greater place to work.”
In her free time McFry is active in the Rome community including serving as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and a member of the Junior Service League of Rome. McFry is very active in her field serving on the Georgia Bankers Association Human Resources Committee, is President-Elect of the Greater Rome Society of Human Resources, and on the state and national level of SHRM.