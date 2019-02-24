John W. Massey has decided to narrow his focus in business to real estate and is happy to announce that he is now associated with Reese and Smallwood Real Estate as a full time agent.
Massey is native Roman and U.S. Army veteran who served as an officer in Vietnam. He has spent the last 35 years in the retail jewelry industry and supporting the community. He was the owner of Massey’s Jewelry, The Clearing House, Buffy’s Tanning and Style Salon, T. Martooni’s restaurant and Cotton Block Antiques.
Massey has served the community in various positions in many service and civic clubs, including as past chairman of the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce, a graduate of leadership Rome and past President of the Exchange Club of Rome. He has worked as a sponsor and volunteer on fundraisers for organizations including the United Way, Rome Area Council of the Arts, The Alzheimer’s Association and the Celebrity Dance Challenge for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
Reese and Smallwood Real Estate, 1825 Turner McCall Blvd., may be reached by calling 706-234-5555. Visit reeseandsmallwood.com for more information.