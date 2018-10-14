Anthony “Tony” Mannino has been named Chief Financial Officer of Greater Community Bank. “Tony brings an impressive eighteen years of financial and operational experience to our team,” said President and CEO David J. Lance.
“I am confident that his expertise will be an asset to the bank,” Mannino said.
Most recently, Mr. Mannino served as an Independent Financial Consultant in Atlanta. Prior to that time, he has held the positions of Head of Accounting and Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Managing Director.
“I have been enthusiastically welcomed and I am eager for the opportunity to be a part of a highly successful banking team,” Mannino stated. “I am inspired by the prospect of lending my experience to help the Bank continue to exceed its goal of providing superior service to both current and future clients.”
Mr. Mannino holds a BS in Business Administration and Accounting from Florida State University and is a professionally designated CPA In addition, Mr. Mannino has previously served as Chairman of the Georgia Community Bankers Association Financial Managers Forum and is a member of the Georgia Society of CPAs.
He and his wife, Leslie, reside in Brookhaven. They have two children and three grandchildren.