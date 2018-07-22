Local therapist receives national recognition
Steven Craig, a Floyd Home Care speech-language pathologist, was recently awarded LHC Group’s highest award for a therapist, 2017 National Speech Therapist of the Year. “It’s an honor,” remarked Craig, “made possible only by the amazing care and support provided by our nurses, therapists and office staff.” Recognized at the annual Servant Leader Banquet in Lafayette, La. this past May, Craig will be LHC’s honorary attendant at the American Speech and Hearing Association national convention in Boston this November.
Currently serving as coordinator of speech therapy services, Craig has been an employee of Floyd Home Care for seven years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Berry College and a Master of Arts degree from University of Memphis.
Craig has more than 14 years of experience in speech-language pathology. In prior years, Craig has been named the National Speech Therapist of the Month three times. He is a member of the American Speech and Hearing Association and the Georgia Speech-Language-Hearing Association. He and his wife, Natalie, reside in Rome with their two children and one dog.
Floyd Home Care, an LHC Group company based in Lafayette, La., is a leading national provider of post-acute healthcare services with approximately 30,000 employees, more than 4,000 therapists, operating more than 780 locations in 37 states.